So, I have a Roth 401k with my employer.

I always thought that the Roth meant that I am contributing after-tax dollars into the account.

I just realized the following:

For simplicity, let's assume:

I make $1000/month in base pay pre-tax,

choose 5% as my contribution amount for Roth 401k, and

my effective income tax rate is 20%.

I thought this would mean that I contribute 5% i.e. $40 of the after-tax money i.e. $800 (after the 20% tax rate on $1000).

But it seems like I am actually putting in $50 which is 5% of pre-tax money into 401k...

What am I missing here?