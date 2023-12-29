0

So, I have a Roth 401k with my employer.

I always thought that the Roth meant that I am contributing after-tax dollars into the account.

I just realized the following:

For simplicity, let's assume:

  • I make $1000/month in base pay pre-tax,
  • choose 5% as my contribution amount for Roth 401k, and
  • my effective income tax rate is 20%.

I thought this would mean that I contribute 5% i.e. $40 of the after-tax money i.e. $800 (after the 20% tax rate on $1000).

But it seems like I am actually putting in $50 which is 5% of pre-tax money into 401k...

What am I missing here?

5% contribution rate refers to your salary, regardless of the taxes. The employer has no knowledge of your effective tax rate.

The difference between pre-tax and after-tax/Roth contributions is that with the latter, despite not receiving the money (it goes to the 401k), you'll be taxed on it. I.e.: it will be included in the amount reported in box 1 of your W2.

