0

In a financial derivatives lecture that I'm watching, the professor brings up an example of where someone might want to use futures. A hedge fund holds a large proportion of Company ABC's shares, which are trading at $100 a piece. They want to clear their position and replace them with zero-coupon bonds that mature in 2 years. So they short a forward contract that expires in 2 years of the appropriate amount.

The professor then mentions that whichever bank is taking the other end of this deal might charge a premium on the forward because they know this hedge fund is smart. One, is that true? And two, why is that true? Isn't there only one formula for the future on equities (the P0 * e^(rt) one)? If there's a deviation, can't someone do the standard arbitrage here and make profit?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

That formula is the fair value of a future, which implies no credit risk. A forward is an over-the-counter product where counterparty risk is something to consider - e.g. what happens if the hedge fund goes bankrupt and can't fulfill their side of the forward?

The charge a premium because they can. The hedge fund can either accept or refuse the premium, and can shop around with other banks that might give them a better price. It could be an arbitrage for the bank if they can take an offsetting position with no premium with another counterparty or an exchange.

I'm not sure about the "they know this hedge fund is smart" comment other than that they assume that the hedge fund is taking (or getting out of) their position because of their prediction of the market, so they might try to squeeze a bit of the profit out of their position.

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .