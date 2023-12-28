That formula is the fair value of a future, which implies no credit risk. A forward is an over-the-counter product where counterparty risk is something to consider - e.g. what happens if the hedge fund goes bankrupt and can't fulfill their side of the forward?

The charge a premium because they can. The hedge fund can either accept or refuse the premium, and can shop around with other banks that might give them a better price. It could be an arbitrage for the bank if they can take an offsetting position with no premium with another counterparty or an exchange.

I'm not sure about the "they know this hedge fund is smart" comment other than that they assume that the hedge fund is taking (or getting out of) their position because of their prediction of the market, so they might try to squeeze a bit of the profit out of their position.