In a financial derivatives lecture that I'm watching, the professor brings up an example of where someone might want to use futures. A hedge fund holds a large proportion of Company ABC's shares, which are trading at $100 a piece. They want to clear their position and replace them with zero-coupon bonds that mature in 2 years. So they short a forward contract that expires in 2 years of the appropriate amount.
The professor then mentions that whichever bank is taking the other end of this deal might charge a premium on the forward because they know this hedge fund is smart. One, is that true? And two, why is that true? Isn't there only one formula for the future on equities (the P0 * e^(rt) one)? If there's a deviation, can't someone do the standard arbitrage here and make profit?