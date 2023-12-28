See CUSIP 172967AS0, issued by Citigroup in 1998, with a 6.875% coupon and a maturity date in 2098, a 100-year bond. Fidelity says this bond is continuously callable, so why didn't Citigroup call it even after the 2008 crisis when rates were practically zero?

Clearly the market doesn't believe it will be called, since bids are well above par value, about 122 as I write this. Is this some sort of reputational indicator for the bank, to indicate that they are well-capitalized enough to pay above market rates?