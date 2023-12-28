1

See CUSIP 172967AS0, issued by Citigroup in 1998, with a 6.875% coupon and a maturity date in 2098, a 100-year bond. Fidelity says this bond is continuously callable, so why didn't Citigroup call it even after the 2008 crisis when rates were practically zero?

Clearly the market doesn't believe it will be called, since bids are well above par value, about 122 as I write this. Is this some sort of reputational indicator for the bank, to indicate that they are well-capitalized enough to pay above market rates?

Improve this question
New contributor
Sam Skuce is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Two main reasons:

  1. The bond is callable, but it has a "make whole" provision, which means that the issuer does not just pay the par value when calling the bond, but it must pay the PV of all future payments, using a discount rate higher that "comparable Treasury rates". So it would have to pay more than the face value of the bond (and possibly more than the market value).

  2. The bond expires in 2098, so a "comparable" interest rate in 2008 would have been a 90-year treasury bond, which didn't exist. I am not certain exactly how a 90-year treasury rate would have been determined, but it would have been much higher than 30-year rates, which were relatively low but not zero.

It's also likely that Citi hedged their interest rate risk so that the drop in interest rates did not actually hurt them as much as if this was the only bond they had issued, so there may have been no financial need to call the bonds just becasue rates dropped.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .