My company (in which I work) offers a home loan of ₹60,00,000 with simple interest. It is written in terms and conditions of this loan that principal shall be repaid in not more than 225 monthly installments, and interest shall be repaid in not more than 75 monthly installments. The simple interest rate is 9% per annum.

I derived a formula for simple interest emi as follows:

Please consider F=P(1+ni) for simple interest.

Using this formula I sort of made an Excel algorithm:

This Excel algorithm for simple interest works great for short term loans, but for a loan like I mentioned above (with 300 EMIs), it breaks. Towards the end of the loan amortization table, the principal amount becomes negative resulting in negative interest. At the end of the loan, balance does become 0. But the problem is, I don't understand negative principal and negative interest terms. Why are they negative and why does balance becomes zero despite these negative terms? Or is something wrong with my method?

Some images of excel amortization table:

Amortization table for short term simple interest loan- Notice the last principal amount is exactly equal to total interest amount.

Terms and formulas for long term loan

In 196th month amortization table breaks