I am studying at a US university, on a student loan from a UK company - funds are paid directly to the university.

The loan provider already disbursed the loan amount to my university's finaid division, but now I have received a tuition waiver so I don't require all of it.

When I told the loan provider this, they said:

You will need to inform your school's financial aid office to return any unused funds to us. However, please note that refunds take 3 - 6 months to be received as this is a US regulation. You will be charged interest for this time.

What is my best course of action here? Is there a way to reduce the money I'm charged for? I'm not even sure what these regulations are.