Where I live houses are extremely expensive average around 900k USD. Condos can go around 300k to 400k USD for the cheaper end. However the HOA fee often runs $600 at least and combining with property tax and other fees it's at least $700 a month. I can get a cheap rental for $1300 a month so I only save $600 to $700 a month assuming the condo is paid off.

At this rate is it pointless to buy a condo and just invest the 300k in stocks and get my 10% return?