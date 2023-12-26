Whether you have an ITIN or not does not affect which of your income is taxable in the US, and does not affect whether you are required to file US tax returns or pay US taxes.

Like any other nonresident alien, he would normally only be taxed by the US on US-sourced income, and he would normally only need to file a US tax return if he has US-sourced income.

However, he generally has to be filing a US tax return in order to get an ITIN in the first place. There are some other tax treaty reasons to get an ITIN without filing a tax return, but they are pretty rare.