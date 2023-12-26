From IRS Pub 550:

Wash sales. Your holding period for substantially identical stock or securities you acquire in a wash sale includes the period you held the old stock or securities.

This is remarkably ambiguous -- what does "include the period" technically mean? I'm seeking to break this down further with concrete examples.

Every wash sale has 3 components:

B = The buy date of the stock sold at a loss

S = The sell date of the stock sold at a loss

R = The repurchase date of a substantially identical stock

S has to come after B, but R could be any time within 30 days of S. That gives us three possible orders for the 3 components of a wash sale -- RBS, BRS, and BSR -- just by considering the possible positions of the R relative to BS.

Case 1 - RBS

An individual buys 1 share of XYZ on Jan 1, 2024. Then they buy 1 more share of XYZ on Jan 10, 2024. Then they sell the second share of XYZ at a loss on Jan 15th, 2024.

Here, "including the period you held the old stock or securities" could mean:

Adding 5 days (the duration between B and S) to the holding period calculation of the share bought on Jan 1st (for determining if the eventual sale of the Jan 1st share is taxed at short/long term rates) Not adjusting the holding period at all, since Jan 1st... is already inclusive of the Jan 10-15 date range.

Case 2 - BRS

An individual buys 1 share of XYZ on Jan 1, 2024. Then they buy 1 more share of XYZ on Jan 10, 2024. Then they sell the first share of XYZ at a loss on Jan 15th, 2024.

Here, "including the period you held the old stock or securities" could mean:

Adding 14 days (the duration between B and S) to the holding period of the share bought on Jan 10th Adjusting the start date of the holding period back to Jan 1st, which essentially adds 9 days to the holding period.

Case 3 - BSR

An individual buys 1 share of XYZ on Jan 1, 2024. Then they sell that share at a loss on Jan 10, 2024. Then they repurchase 1 share of XYZ on Jan 15th.

Here, "including the period you held the old stock or securities" could mean: