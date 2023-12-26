From IRS Pub 550:

Wash sales. Your holding period for substantially identical stock or securities you acquire in a wash sale includes the period you held the old stock or securities.

This is remarkably ambiguous, so I'm seeking to break this down further with concrete examples.

Every wash sale has 3 components:

B = The buy date of the stock sold at a loss

S = The sell date of the stock sold at a loss

R = The repurchase date of a substantially identical stock

S has to come after B, but R could be any time within 30 days of S. That gives us three possible orders for the 3 components of a wash sale -- RBS, BRS, and BSR -- just by considering the possible positions of the R relative to BS.

Case 1 - RBS

An individual buys 1 share of XYZ on Jan 1, 2024. Then they buy 1 more share of XYZ on Jan 10, 2024. Then they sell the second share of XYZ at a loss on Jan 15th, 2024.

Here, "including the period you held the old stock or securities" could mean:

Adding 5 days (the duration between B and S) to the holding period calculation of the share bought on Jan 1st (for determining if the eventual sale of the Jan 1st share is taxed at short/long term rates) Not adjusting the holding period at all, since Jan 1st... is already inclusive of the Jan 10-15 date range.

Case 2 - BRS

An individual buys 1 share of XYZ on Jan 1, 2024. Then they buy 1 more share of XYZ on Jan 10, 2024. Then they sell the first share of XYZ at a loss on Jan 15th, 2024.

Here, "including the period you held the old stock or securities" could mean:

Adding 14 days (the duration between B and S) to the holding period of the share bought on Jan 10th Adjusting the start date of the holding period back to Jan 1st, which essentially adds 9 days to the holding period.

Case 3 - BSR

An individual buys 1 share of XYZ on Jan 1, 2024. Then they sell that share at a loss on Jan 10, 2024. Then they repurchase 1 share of XYZ on Jan 15th.

Here, "including the period you held the old stock or securities" could mean: