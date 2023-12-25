This is not a practical question as I saw this question asked in a software engineer interview, where someone was asked to implement a simple version of a trading bot in 45 minutes. IIUC, all the trading bot has to do is arbitrage a stock on 2 exchanges, and there could be updates to the buy and sell prices on each exchange, as far as the interview was concerned.

I have no financial experience, so I'm not really sure what the difficulties are in this challenge, but it seems straightforward to me to implement in a 45min interview (probably with various simplifications)? What are the intricacies that goes on in such a system?