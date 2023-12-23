If you really co-signed, both guaranteeing the loans on both cars, "surrendering" the car is counted as a failure to pay off the loan and will count against both your credit histories. See many past answers about co-signing.

To avoid that, don't surrender the car. Sell it, and use the proceeds to pay off the loan. You may or may not be able to get enough money from the car to completely pay it off; if not you'd have to also spend money to close out the loan properly.