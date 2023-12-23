0

My co-signer and I got a Volkswagen for her and myself, her being my co-signer now she just showed up with a new car and is surrendering her car will that effect me since she co-signed for me at the same time we got the cars out.

If you really co-signed, both guaranteeing the loans on both cars, "surrendering" the car is counted as a failure to pay off the loan and will count against both your credit histories. See many past answers about co-signing.

To avoid that, don't surrender the car. Sell it, and use the proceeds to pay off the loan. You may or may not be able to get enough money from the car to completely pay it off; if not you'd have to also spend money to close out the loan properly.

