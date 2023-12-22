Back in Aug, my bank sent my rent check to my rental office. The address that the rent check was sent to was it has been the address since I have lived there since last year they’re in the same complex as I am just basically I can look at my window and see the front office.

The address has been the same since they opened now when you go to the website the website has three different addresses on it which they just added. There has only been the one address since day one. The rental office is in the same apartment area as we all are.

They did not notify any of us (tenants)about the address change so when my bank sent the payment, they sent it to the address that was the address at that time.

I have paid rent since then and they’ve accepted payment since November, but have certainly been charging me late fees on top of the amount owed, even though I provided them proof that the bank sent it to their address.

Are they allowed to try to evict me because of that even tho they’ve been taking payment since Aug and can they continuously charge me late fees because they changed the address and didn’t notify anybody.

I live in Georgia