I am a newbie trader. My stock platform offers a list of options to choose from. Question is which is an optimum to select to make profit in a trade. As seen in image, there are many numbers like 1200 1210 ... Given that current market value for stock INFY, for example, is 1562. For this given value which is a better trade maker from the list.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 11 times
1
-
If someone could answer that question, that would imply that one of the options was mis-priced. That is unlikely. If you don't understand why the different options have different prices, you probably shouldn't be trading options in the first place. That's a really good way to lose a lot of money very quickly.– Justin Cave1 hour ago
Add a comment |