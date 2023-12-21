Last year I filed the tax as a non-resident (lived in US/California less than 180 days, but I have a non-immigrant dual intend L1 visa). This year I am filing tax as a resident in California. If I buy an EV before 31st of December 2023, can I apply for the tax credit using my last year non-resident tax.
In IRS site, doesn't mention about the residency.
You can use your modified AGI from the year you take delivery of the vehicle or the year before, whichever is less. If your modified AGI is below the threshold in 1 of the two years, you can claim the credit.