Let's say I rent a car for $300 and I don't pay upfront. The car rental company issues me Invoice #1.

I return the car and have used excess mileage, so owe an additional $50.

I pay with my credit card; just one transaction for $350.

Should the car rental company update Invoice #1, adding another line item for $50? Or should they create Invoice #2 for $50?

Thank you.