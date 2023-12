I'm trying to get the money from my client in the USA but transfers from Chase do not seem to pass compliance at NY Mellon (the intermediary bank).

My UAE bank has 4 correspondent banks for USD transfers (Citi NY, NY Mellon, Standard Chartered NY and HSBC NY). Is it possible to choose the intermediary bank when sending a USD wire from Chase?

The financial analyst from the client side is stating that the intermediary bank is determined by the destination bank and can not be chosen by them.

Thanks