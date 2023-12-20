I am trying to model investing in residential real estate vs investing fully in stock. I have a corpus of say 1M in S&P500. I also receive monthly income which will be used to either invest in this real estate or stock

Scenario 1: I buy a house and put it up on rent and sell it after 20 years. There will be mortgage that i will have to pay which will be offset by the rental income every month.For the first 15 years mortgage > rental income and then opposite. This delta will be funded with my monthly income, remaining will be invested in S&P500. How do i calculate the PV of these 2 annuities? What should be the discount factor- should it be wacc or opportunity cost of s&p500?

The alternate scenario is: I fully remain invested in S&P500. and the monthly income also remains in S&500. How do i compute PV of the monthly income? do i discount it with S&P rate or risk free rate or opportunity cost of scenario 1?