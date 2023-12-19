0

I am an Indian citizen currently working as a researcher on an H1-B visa in the US. Prior to that (Jan 12,2023-October 31, 2023), I was a resident in Canada and will be considered a resident for tax year 2023 in Canada. For tax year 2023 in the US, I am a non-resident alien since I do not qualify for the substantial presence test.

Based on this situation, what should I put as my permanent address on Line 3 of the W8-BEN form which my bank has requested for? I understand that the situation complicates if I want to avail tax treaty benefits with Canada. For the Form-8233 that I submitted for my employer, my residence for tax treaty benefits was determined to be Canada. The instructions for form 8233 specifically mention: "However, if you are claiming a benefit under the student/trainee or teacher/researcher article of a treaty, you generally only need to have been a resident of the treaty country immediately before (or at the time) you came to the United States."

Will this also apply for the W8-BEN case? Note that the instructions for W8-BEN do not mention any such thing as mentioned above. Should I just put my permanent Indian address and avoid any treaty benefits all together? In case I want to avail tax treaty benefits, what should the permanent residence country be on the W8-BEN form based on my situation.

I'm assuming that you were in Canada temporarily on a visa, and have no Canadian citizenship (since you have Indian), nor a Canadian permanent resident (given that you've left for a long period to work in the US).

As such, per the CRA, you're likely no longer a Canadian resident for tax purposes (see a long and winding explanation here). The US/Canada tax treaty is irrelevant for you. You may want to consider the Indo-American tax treaty (Article 22).

If you file W8-BEN with the bank, and you qualify as a tax resident in the US next year, you'll need to refile with W9 again. If you're not concerned with worldwide taxation, you may want to elect to become a part year resident from the date you entered on H1b status, and just be treated like a normal tax resident, will make things easier for everyone.

If you still want to file the W8, your permanent residency is in India, since that's where you have unrestricted right to live and where you'll be returning to from your temporary stay in the US.

