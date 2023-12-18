I had all my FBAR information prepared well before the deadline to file. In order to avoid electronic signatures, I requested a paper FBAR, and received one. The paper FBAR contained instructions how to fill if I have 3 bank accounts or less, and instructions if I have 25 or more. I have 4.

I contacted the FinCen via https://www.fincen.gov/contact, asking how to fill the paper out in this case. A month later the deadline to file has passed, and I received no response. Despite the instructions on the web saying only one contact method should be used, I decided to call and leave a message, in case my query got lost. I left a message. Now, 2 more months later, no response to either the filled form or to the call.

The deadline is passed, and I have had this information ready all along, and it seems silly to be not filing because I do not know how to report 4 bank accounts correctly. But at the same time, I do not wish to mis-report something, and face penalties because of that. Is there anything I can do to get FinCen to respond?

p.s., my salary for the entire year is less than $2000, because I work slowly and companies don't keep me hired on. I am not getting any government assistance such as food stamps or medicare. So hiring a lawyer is out of the question for me.