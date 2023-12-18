I am a software developer living abroad (NRI) and intend to transition into remote freelance consulting. I am anticipating an annual income surpassing 60 Lakh INR. My plan is just to visit India for a few weeks annually for holidays. I have a few queries and would appreciate some clarification on the matter:
What are my tax liabilities in India?
Can I receive this income directly into my NRE bank account?
And is it necessary to establish a registered entity for this endeavour?
I'm curious about the process of invoicing my European clients.