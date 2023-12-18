I know it's not allowed on PayPal to do that, but here's the thing:

So here's what I did: I made an alt account on PayPal and named it "anonymous payer" and used my phone number (my personal one just said "add a phone number for extra security after that) and then it was okay. My alt was okay. I paid some money through prepaid cards to some people to buy commissions before closing that account and making another one to pay someone anonymously again and then closing that one too. However a few days later I make another alt account on PayPal and guess what? PayPal LIMITS my accounts INSTANTLY after I create them. And after a few unsuccessful PayPal anonymous account creations, they start PERMANENTLY LIMITING my accounts INSTANTLY AFTER CREATION.

Like all I wanna do in these accounts is send money to people for commissions via GIFT CARDS and no balance and I don't want to show my IRL name to them because it's personal. Also, some of them don't want to take invoices.

Can someone help out? I have to wait some time before I can make/use temporary anonymous accounts on PayPal again right?