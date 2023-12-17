Okay, so I'm trying to understand and interpret this economic formula within research where Implied Volatility is regressed on Realised volatility. But even though I understand the basics of what this article's author is trying to convey, I'm still stumped by this rather complex formula.

Could you please attempt to break down the formula for me? This way I could understand what the elements in the formula refer to and how it's contribute to the formula, just like an Excel sheet would. That would help a lot!

The formula looks like this and you can find any other handy information here by going down to "3.3.3 Empirical Models", where we focus on model 1.

~ Marco Johansson Törnblom