A bank offers two alternative interest schedules for a savings account of $100,000 locked in for 3 years. Which alternative should you choose?

(a) a monthly rate of 1%

(b) an annually, continuously compounded rate of 12%.

I want to calculate how much money we will have at the end of the third year, so I calculate:

(a) 100,000 * (1+1%)^36 = 143,076.878

(b) 100,000 * exp(3*12%) = 143,332.941

Are my claculations right? I am not sure if I get (a) correctly because I see that some people calculate it as 100,000 * (1+1%*36)