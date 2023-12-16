1

I put up my home as collateral for my son's business loan. What kind of return should I expect?

  • Impossible to answer without knowing the risks, what you can afford/are comfortable with, what returns you can get elsewhere , what it would cost for him to borrow without your assistance, etc. Personally, I wouldn't; the potential downside is just too high.
    – keshlam
    1 hour ago

