I'm reading Value: The Four Cornerstones of Corporate Finance (p. 8) , and in the first chapter it talks about the financial crisis in the housing market, quote:

First, homeowners and speculators bought homes—essentially illiquid assets. They took out mortgages with interest set at artificially low teaser rates for the first few years, but then those rates rose substantially. Both the lenders and buyers knew that buyers couldn't afford the mortgage payments after the teaser period. But both assumed that either the buyer's income would grow by enough to make the new payments, or the house value would increase enough to induce a new lender to refinance the mortgage at similarly low teaser rates.

What I don't understand is the last part. How could a new lender refinance an existing mortgage while also make the adjustable rate lower?