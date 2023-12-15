I moved to the US on the 21st of December 22 (E2 Spouse Visa). Before leaving I sold my UK company which completed on the 20th of December 22. The deal was structured so that part was cash payable on at the point of sale, and the other part was to be held as loan notes which were to be paid when the company had sufficient profits. I was advised by the UK tax adviser that there would be no tax to pay in the US as the deal was completed outside the US and I did not satisfy the residency test during that year. MY CPA (based on information I've submitted so far ) seems unsure.

Any assistance is greatly appreciated.