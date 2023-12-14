Our house has some external 'staircase' cracks, and is likely affected by subsidence. We have got in touch with our insurance company about this, and they have started the process of investigating the nature and cause of the issue.

We only took out insurance with this provider around six months ago. As part of handling our claim they have asked for details of our previous buildings insurance - who we were insured with, and the policy number.

An online search about this kind of request didn't return any results.

They stated on the phone that this is because they can claim money from that provider, and that this reduces the size of our claim that goes on our record.

Is this normal practise? Is there any reason we shouldn't give them this information?