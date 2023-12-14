The B&B rule confuses me a bit since disposals are matched with future acquisitions (done within 30 days). What happens to tax calculations (for each tax year) if the tax year ends in between the disposal and acquisition?

Example:

Assume I bought 10 shares many many years ago (but after the introduction of Section 104) 5 days before the end of tax year A, i sell 5 shares tax year A ends; i happily fill in my tax form by matching the disposal of 5 shares in the previous step with the 10 shares in my Section 104 holding and (possibly) pay capital gains on that 5 days after the end of tax year A, now in tax year B, i buy 5 shares

According to the B&B rule, the disposal in step 2 now matches with the acquisition in step 4. So what now?