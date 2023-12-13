An important class of investment instruments available to retail investors are structured products (SP). These are usually designed to display income-like features (coupons) but whose occurence or amount is contingent on the performance of an underlying equity name, usually major indices such as FTSE 500 or Euro Stoxx 50 - other flavours surely exist, but the ones I mentioned seem to be the more common.

Typically, an SP is said to have capital at risk whenever the investor suffers a capital loss if the underlying finishes below a certain level at the deal’s expiry. These barriers are usually defined as a percentage of the index initial level.

I have been told one reason for including such barriers (aside from enhancing the contingent coupons) is for tax purposes: by introducing the possibility of capital loss, any income from the product can be treated under capital gains tax (CGT) and avoid income tax rate treatment. I am unsure which country my interlocutor was thinking about, but I believe he was referring to the UK.

I have been skimming through the internet, but I have been unable to find any such information.

Is the aforementioned tax treatment allowed for such products in the UK and if so what conditions must the SP satisfy to benefit from it? I suspect if this is allowed, the coupons must be deferred until the instrument’s expiry.