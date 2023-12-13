0

I'm calculating the NPV for a project, the project has an investment now and an investment in 12 months, it says the production will start in 12 months and once the production starts the project will last 7 years, does this mean that NPV needs to be calculated for 8 years instead of 7 years? please advise

Improve this question
New contributor
user126611 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .