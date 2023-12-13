The IRS instructions for the W-4 includes the line:

Multiple jobs. Complete Steps 3 through 4(b) on only one Form W-4. Withholding will be most accurate if you do this on the Form W-4 for the highest paying job

You will get the most accurate results if you modify the form for the higher paying job.

Some employers accept paper forms. Other have a web interface. Because there can be many reasons for tweaking a W-4 besides it generally isn't a concern. When the w-4 is updated via a web interface it is likely that HR would not even notice the change.

I have had non-standard numbers in my W-4 for decades. They were to adjust for my spouse working. Changes to the way were were saving for retirement. Converting traditional IRA to Roth IRA.