I am Paying a contractor to help girlfriend repair their home, can I use these expenses as an expense for my taxes?

    What jurisdiction?
    – mkennedy
    49 mins ago
    In the US, it would be a gift (not deductible) unless you are in the business of helping people repair homes.
    – D Stanley
    25 mins ago

