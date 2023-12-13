A person is under foreclosure. He now moves to another property. He then files a title 11 bankruptcy. He is able to stop the foreclosure case of the original property with the bankruptcy he filed. Is this valid (to stop the foreclosure case) even though he is no longer residing in the property that is being foreclosed?
The answer is actually simpler than I thought. The answer is: YES, it is allowed. The reason being that Title 11 can be used as a business bankruptcy. The property that is being foreclosed is used as a business (income producing property) so it is not an issue that the person lives in another property now. The Title 11 bankruptcy can continue.