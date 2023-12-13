-1

A person is under foreclosure. He now moves to another property. He then files a title 11 bankruptcy. He is able to stop the foreclosure case of the original property with the bankruptcy he filed. Is this valid (to stop the foreclosure case) even though he is no longer residing in the property that is being foreclosed?

Location : Unites States of America

  • 1
    I’m voting to close this question because it is a legal question
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Thank you for your anonymous randos advice but I have already answered the question.
    – Robert Smith
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

The answer is actually simpler than I thought. The answer is: YES, it is allowed. The reason being that Title 11 can be used as a business bankruptcy. The property that is being foreclosed is used as a business (income producing property) so it is not an issue that the person lives in another property now. The Title 11 bankruptcy can continue.

  • Chapter 11 is reorganization, individuals usually file under chapter 7. In any case, this is something to discuss with a qualified attorney, not anonymous randos on the Internet
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Chapter 7 does not work in this case since the amount is greater than allowed for chapter 7. Individuals can also file under Title 11. You really need to read up on title 11 for yourself before you offer your own randos advice.
    – Robert Smith
    1 hour ago

