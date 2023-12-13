I’m currently learning about personal finance and I just found out that there are some credit cards that will give zero interest rate for a certain period of time (10-20 months). I know that to get a credit card you have to apply for one and get approved but what happens if you cancel the card later (with no remaining balance) and reapply for the same card? Would you be able to get the same promotional offer again? Also would applying and cancelling repeatedly be a bad thing for credit score even if there is no balance in the cards and ignoring credit history length because I could just have a credit card that I hold onto long term?