24 times
The following is from Exxon Mobil's website which can be found at:
Exxon Mobil's Balance Sheet
It has the following line in it:
Exxon Mobil share of equity 199,703 195,049
What do they mean by Exxon Mobile share of equity? Does it have anything to do with the treasury stock it is currently holding?
asked 1 hour ago
BobBob
It's the sum of the 4 rows above it, so it includes treasury shares. It is essentially the equity attributable solely to Exxon, not its subsidiaries in which it does not own a controlling interest.
The Total equity also includes the equity Exxon has in non-controlling subsidiaries.
answered 56 mins ago
D StanleyD Stanley
