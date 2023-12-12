0

The following is from Exxon Mobil's website which can be found at:
Exxon Mobil's Balance Sheet

It has the following line in it:
Exxon Mobil share of equity 199,703 195,049

What do they mean by Exxon Mobile share of equity? Does it have anything to do with the treasury stock it is currently holding?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

It's the sum of the 4 rows above it, so it includes treasury shares. It is essentially the equity attributable solely to Exxon, not its subsidiaries in which it does not own a controlling interest.

The Total equity also includes the equity Exxon has in non-controlling subsidiaries.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .