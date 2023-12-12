Do I receive any economic benefit when a Mutual Fund makes a distribution?

I am asking this question from the point of view of someone evaluating my income. Let’s say to evaluate how much I should pay in spousal support. By “economic benefit” I mean, am I any wealthier or do I have more money that I can spend on bills? Please note that I am not asking this question from an income tax point of view. I understand how/why it is reported to the IRS.

For example, let’s say that I own 1000 shares of a mutual fund that has a NAV of $50/share. This is a total value of $50,000.

If the fund pays a $1/share distribution. The NAV goes to $49 and they issue me $1,000 in distributions. My net worth has stayed at $50k. I will report on my tax return $1,000 of “income” but did I really receive any economic benefit? Yes, if I did not reinvest the distributions, I do now have $1,000 more in liquid assets but I also have $1,000 less in mutual funds. All that happened is that I had a forced liquidation of some of my investments.

I am afraid that people confuse this with me selling the fund for $51 a share an earning $1,000 above my initial investment.

I do understand the argument of distributions spreading my taxable gains out over a longer period that may reduce a future tax bill. But I would argue that I would likely have more wealth in the long run by paying a larger tax bill in the future and keeping the amount I would pay now to the IRS invested for the long run.

Either way, after a distribution I don’t feel that I have any additional wealth or spendable income. I just have paper taxable income. But no additional income to spend.

Please let me know if you see some economic value that I get from a mutual fund distribution or is it just an unavoidable downside of this type of investment?