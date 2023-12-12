0

Do I receive any economic benefit when a Mutual Fund makes a distribution?

I am asking this question from the point of view of someone evaluating my income. Let’s say to evaluate how much I should pay in spousal support. By “economic benefit” I mean, am I any wealthier or do I have more money that I can spend on bills? Please note that I am not asking this question from an income tax point of view. I understand how/why it is reported to the IRS.

For example, let’s say that I own 1000 shares of a mutual fund that has a NAV of $50/share. This is a total value of $50,000.

If the fund pays a $1/share distribution. The NAV goes to $49 and they issue me $1,000 in distributions. My net worth has stayed at $50k. I will report on my tax return $1,000 of “income” but did I really receive any economic benefit? Yes, if I did not reinvest the distributions, I do now have $1,000 more in liquid assets but I also have $1,000 less in mutual funds. All that happened is that I had a forced liquidation of some of my investments.

I am afraid that people confuse this with me selling the fund for $51 a share an earning $1,000 above my initial investment.

I do understand the argument of distributions spreading my taxable gains out over a longer period that may reduce a future tax bill. But I would argue that I would likely have more wealth in the long run by paying a larger tax bill in the future and keeping the amount I would pay now to the IRS invested for the long run.

Either way, after a distribution I don’t feel that I have any additional wealth or spendable income. I just have paper taxable income. But no additional income to spend.

Please let me know if you see some economic value that I get from a mutual fund distribution or is it just an unavoidable downside of this type of investment?

I will report on my tax return $1,000 of “income” but did I really receive any economic benefit?

You did, you received cash. It's similar to selling appreciated shares - your net worth didn't change, but moving value from one asset class to another is a taxable event. This is similar to dividends (where you also don't get to choose whether to receive them). That said, some distributions are not taxable, and instead reduce your basis.

  • I agree that it is a taxable event but I don’t see any economic benefit. Converting my shares into cash does not seem like an economic benefit when evaluating my income. For example after the distribution, I do not have any additional wealth to pay bills. I just had an asset converted to cash (which I could have done at anytime if I wanted).
    – User2289
    1 hour ago
  • @User2289 not sure what you mean by "economic benefit". Yes, you converted asset to cash, which is a taxable event and that's the point where you are charged taxes. Sometimes you don't control when these conversions happen.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Thank you for your thoughts. I edited my post to include what I mean by "economic benefit".
    – User2289
    50 mins ago
Either way, after a distribution I don’t feel that I have any additional wealth or spendable income. I just have paper taxable income. But no additional income to spend.

You see it as paper taxable income because you are reinvesting the funds. But you could take the $1,000 and spend it. Some people who ask about why people invest in stocks with zero dividends, do so because they want to spend the dividends.

If the investment was in a 401(k), or IRA, or similar account, you don't pay taxes on the dividend unless you pull the funds from the retirement account. But in a taxable account, the dividend is taxable because it is easy to spend.

