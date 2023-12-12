Stack Exchange Network
When a stock rises (either temporarily or permanently) before its inclusion into an index, that means index funds need to be purchasing the stock at inflated prices.
-
Doesn't that mean when you purchase index funds, you are significantly overpaying for some stocks?
-
Shouldn't you purchase some stocks that's just outside the SP500 so that when they're added you can make a gain?
asked 1 hour ago
JobHunter69JobHunter69
30711 silver badge88 bronze badges
