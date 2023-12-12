0

When a stock rises (either temporarily or permanently) before its inclusion into an index, that means index funds need to be purchasing the stock at inflated prices.

  1. Doesn't that mean when you purchase index funds, you are significantly overpaying for some stocks?

  2. Shouldn't you purchase some stocks that's just outside the SP500 so that when they're added you can make a gain?

  • Hi, personal finance questions should be asked on personal finance and money stack
    – 1muflon1
    45 mins ago
  • There's a lot of new demand due to inclusion into index, which may affect the price momentarily. Usually it sorts itself out.
    – littleadv
    41 mins ago
  • @littleadv that doesn't make sense
    – JobHunter69
    19 mins ago
  • what doesn't? The new demand comes from the fact that the stock is included in the index - all the index funds will buy into it, automatically, so at the short term it spikes demand. But these buyers will hold no matter what as long as the stock remains in the index, so this demand is very short term.
    – littleadv
    14 mins ago

