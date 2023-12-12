0

I recently went over the 66k limit for employer + employee contributions to 401k with my most recent paycheck (I have one paycheck left for the CY). I'm under the 22,500 pre-tax limit. I called Fidelity, who manages the plan, to ask if I could just have the overage returned. After a long hold, he comes back with "we have to send you a check in Q124, and nothing can be done right now." Since that check is after-tax income (with the exception of earnings if the market is good the next few months - I know those earnings would be taxable), will I be double-taxed or penalized in 2024 tax year?

Also, this is the shorter version of my longer question asked here: Excess deferrals to after-tax, non-Roth 401k (just happened this paycheck) – just ask the plan for a reversal? Tax implications? MBDR implications?

Hopefully someone will know something. Thanks.

No, you will not.

You need to make sure it's returned to you before the tax due date. It is called "excess contribution", and should be marked as code 8 in box 7 on your 1099-R, with the only the earnings on the excess listed in box 2a as taxable amount (since the contribution itself was after-tax).

You may want to check with your employer why that happened. They should have prevented this. Your benefits department may have a quicker solution if you reach out to them early (before year-end accounting closes).

