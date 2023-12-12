0

I regularly shop at a store where they ask me if I am a member of their loyalty program (no), then I insert my chip-enabled card into their card reader, the purchase is approved, and after the approval they ask me for the last 4 digits of the card number. Surely the POS system knows that, so why would they ask? They are OK with me holding up the card for them to read or telling them the 4 digits for them to type in.

