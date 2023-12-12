I currently have three retirement accounts:

Account A: Traditional IRA with Pre-tax money Account B: Traditional IRA with Post-tax money (used for backdoor Roth IRA) Account C: Roth IRA Account D: Traditional 401(k)

In the last 3 years, I have been doing backdoor Roth IRA from Account B to Account C. Unfortunately, I was not aware of the pro-rata rule and need to amend my returns to correctly reflect this.

Going forward, I want to continue doing backdoor Roth IRA and thinking of rolling over Account A into Account D so the balance in my Traditional IRA is zero. However, since I've "tainted" my traditional IRA balance due to the pro-rata rule, what happens when I roll over Account A into Account D?