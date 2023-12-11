If it's really a "commission", find another bank.

If it's a currency exchange fee, welcome to international commerce; that's really not unreasonable, I'm afraid.

Businesses which do many transactions on both sides of the US/CA border sometimes maintain bank accounts on both sides, and just hold onto the money without converting it until they need to spend it in that country. That is obviously more hassle, but it avoids some conversion costs. They may also figure this overhead into the prices they charge in each currency, passing the cost along to the consumer.