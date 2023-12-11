I run a single member LLC in the state of Virginia and, for tax purposes, I am trying to figure out calculating profit/loss at the end of the year when using a business credit card.

In the first year I took a loss setting up the company. I am on track to take a loss this year as well. The product I am working on releases January 2024, and I will start making some amount of revenue from this.

This year I have been spending all my money on a business credit card and paying it off in full the following month. I need to know when the money is considered to be spent, either when the charge hits my card or when I pay it off. I would prefer to keep my spending in 2023 so my revenue in 2024 would almost all be profit.