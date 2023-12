Please consider the following hypothetical situation:

A 30 year old investor puts $500 into a Roth IRA. When he turns 36, he takes all the money out and pays taxes on his profits and maybe a penalty too. Now, on his 60th birthday he decides to start saving for his future so he puts $500 into a Roth IRA. A month later, the account has a value of $550 and he takes all out. Is the $50 he made, tax free?

I think it is because he has money in a Roth IRA for 5 years and he is over 59.5 years of age.