I've decided to dig into a pension and they require me to fill out a form W4P for federal tax withholding. Our other income is from multiple sources and it's very "lumpy" and hard to predict over a one year time frame: I haven't the faintest idea how to answer the income question with any level of fidelity.

Currently I only pay quarterly estimated taxes, have no withholdings, and I reconcile all of that at the end of the year.

I can randomly make a number to put in the W4P but, chances are, it's going to be off by a factor of 2 or 3 by the end of the year.

