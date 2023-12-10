It’s hard to google this/find this specific situation for advice.
- My last paycheck deferral on to my 401k (on 12/8/2023) resulted in exceeding the yearly maximum employer + employee = $66K limit. (2 weeks ago, I tried to lower my contribution percentage, but it didn’t take effect in time.)
- I started the year deferring pre-tax dollars, then switched to after-tax (non-Roth) deferrals.
- I’ll be under the pre-tax contribution limit of 22,500.
- I have one more paycheck for CY 2023. I am almost certain that my contribution percentage change will be in effect.
- My deferral percentage for my final check will be 8% to get full company match (hopefully?).
- For easy math assume the following: total contributions (employee + employer) = 67,000 as of today. My salary = $100K. My 2023 employee pre-tax contributions = $21,500 and will not change. The contribution % to after-tax bucket for the past few months was 75% and will be 8% for my final check.
- My plan allows in-service withdrawals. I executed a mega-backdoor Roth IRA last year.
Questions:
- Taxes/penalties… Am I overthinking this? It's an after-tax bucket, not a Roth or Pre-tax bucket. Can this just be a simple correction/reversal where I call Fidelity and ask for them to just return the excess? If there are earnings on the 2 or 3 business days until they process the reversal, I understand those earnings would be income and taxable.
- Will Fidelity call this an “in-service distribution”, “reversal”, or something else. (When I call I want to be able to speak in their terms for clarity.)
- If there are no earnings, will this reversal/correction count as income again? I already paid taxes on the over-contribution, and the money isn’t in a Roth 401k. Will I have to pay taxes again since they’d probably send me a check?
- Any other considerations I’m not asking about.
- Why doesn’t Fidelity have automated checks to make sure limits aren’t exceeded? (You don't have to waste time on this.)
- Using the assumptions above, what’s the math to maximize? For easier math, assume my final 2023 check has no other deductions, e.g. my contribution will be $800 and my company’s contribution will be $800.
- I do the MBDR ot an external brokerage (Schwab) Roth IRA, instead of converting "in-plan" to Roth 401K, because I want more investment options that the 401K doesn't offer. Any advice here?
- In the past, I’ve executed the MBDR at the end of the year. Is there any reason why I shouldn’t just wait until CY24 to execute this one? I don’t want to muddy the waters asking Fidelity to fix this excess contribution and also conduct an in-service withdrawal of the after-tax bucket. Are there any end-of-year considerations for this? (The only thing that comes to mind is to have the Traditional IRA at $0 if I need to use that as a transition account until the rollover of taxable earnings have made it back into the pre-tax 401K.)
Damn that’s a lot. Anyway, thanks for your answers/advice.