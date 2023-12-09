Stack Exchange Network
Asked
today
Viewed
6 times
December 22 is the day of my last paycheck for the year. I'm trying to contribute the maximum allowed by the IRS for the year. Since this is the last paycheck I'll get for the year, would that be considered my last contribution for the year? There's another week left in the year but I won't be paid for that week until 2024. Would the amount that will go into the 401k in January for the last week in December be considered part of 2024's contribution?
asked
1 hour ago
Rich Rich
1,719 2 2 gold badges 16 16 silver badges 30 30 bronze badges
Since this is the last paycheck I'll get for the year, would that be considered my last contribution for the year?
Yes.
Would the amount that will go into the 401k in January for the last week in December be considered part of 2024's contribution?
Yes. It doesn't matter what period the salary covers, you're a cash-based taxpayer and the tax event is when you get
paid.
answered
1 hour ago
littleadv littleadv
166k 15 15 gold badges 287 287 silver badges 463 463 bronze badges
