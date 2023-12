I had a FD in an Indian Bank. I told the bank to close my FD. While previously, whenever I closed my FD, my bank statement showed the transaction remark as Closure Proceeds but on this transaction, it shows remark Repayment credit . I inquired with the bank about this issue but they insist that the issue is not serious, that the remark is system generated. I am quite concerned about this.

Can anyone please explain me what Repayment credit is, as I think something fishy is going on.