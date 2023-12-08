In the context of banking regulations (specifically the Payment Services Directive), what is a "rolling balance"?

In April 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a document titled FIRST SUPERVISORY NOTICE indicating that Lili Metodieva (curiously only identified as "the Director" of Monneo) was being sentenced to 9 months in prison.

It's not exactly clear to me what Monneo did wrong, but an article published by John Burns indicated that

the firm was operating payment accounts, and was allowing rolling balances to be held on them

What are rolling balances in this context, and why does the UK consider it a criminal offense have a "rolling balance" on a customer's account?