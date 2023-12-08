I'm not a very experienced investor, but I recently came across some publicly traded stocks, such as FTCH and NEGG, that have both failed to file their quarterly earnings reports. FTCH for a single quarter, whereas NEGG hasn't filed for two quarters.

Why are these stocks still publicly listed? Aren't they breaching some sort of requirement or something? Could anyone who is more experienced shed some light on why this is happening with these two companies, and where we can expect things to go from here?