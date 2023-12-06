NJ has a program which provides a substantial rebate on the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle. In addition, NJ doesn't charge sales tax on EV. Couple that with the federal rebate and EVs are potentially affordable for us.

I had learned that NJ had paused the program effective November 21st of 2023 due to the relevant funds being depleted and thus unavailable. But the program had been paused before on April 2023 and I wasn't even aware that the program at some point restarted.

Can someone advise me on what's necessary for the program to restart? Does it require the passage of legislation by the State Assembly? Or can the governor just authorize the disbursement of already allocated funds?

I ask because I think the former might be less likely to occur than the latter and I'm trying to figure out how to time the purchase of an EV with consideration for these things. Right now I'm looking and due to the lack of the NJ rebate, a car I'm looking at has a lease payment that's $70 a month higher than if it had the rebate; so if it's just a matter of wait until February or March for the governor to reauthorize the program then that's what I'll do.